Ryanair pilots announce UK strike dates in pay dispute

The British Airline Pilots Association set strike dates for UK-based Ryanair pilots.

Ryanair: Strike dates set.

Ryanair pilots based in the UK have announced dates for planned strike action to take place this month as part of a row over pay.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) confirmed that pilots will take strike action for a total of four days.

The industrial action will be held on August 22 and August 23 and then again on September 2 until September 4.

A ballot on industrial action held on Wednesday was backed by 80% of a 72% turnout.

The BALPA National Executive Council (NEC) met after the ballot was held and authorised the strike.

The first will last 48 hours and the second covers three days, both could potentially cause major disruptions to holidaymakers.

Brian Strutton, BALPA General Secretary, said: "We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action. No pilot wants to spoil the public's travel plans but at the moment it seems we have no choice."