Major clear-up starts after flash floods hit Scotland

People had to be rescued, homes were evacuated and trains have been cancelled across the country.

Flooding: Heavy rain battered Scotland. Fife Jammer Locations/Kriss Lukas

A major clear-up has started after torrential rain battered Scotland causing flash floods.

People had to be rescued, homes were evacuated, trains have been cancelled and roads are still blocked due to the severe weather.

Boats were deployed in parts of Fife, including Rosyth, after residents were left trapped due to the water.

Rail passengers travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow were trapped for several hours due to flooding at the Winchburgh tunnel in West Lothian.

The route has been closed, with 2ft of water lying on the railway, as teams try to clear the line.

Rain: Passengers were left stranded.

Hundreds of homes were also left without power on Thursday morning due to the rain.

Parts of Fife were among some of the worst affected, with homeowners without power for several hours.

The heavy rain also caused problems around Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday night, with roads flooded and cars stuck in floodwater.

A man was spotted cycling through a flood as heavy rain caused travel problems across the city.

The video was taken at a roundabout near the city's airport, just off Eastfield Road, and showed the flood water leaving vehicles on the road partially submerged.

Water: A cyclist was spotted in the floods.