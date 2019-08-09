Major travel disruption as heavy rain soaks Scotland

Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms are in place until 6am on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6069716304001-rain-forecast-2.jpg" />

Major travel delays are being caused as heavy rain continues to batter Scotland.

Trains are delayed as well as having problems with leaks while there are huge tailbacks on the roads.

Rail services to and from Edinburgh have been disrupted, with reduced carriages in place.

Passengers have also complained of leaks on the trains due to heavy rain.

High winds have also caused a tree branch to strike overhead wires at Bishopton in Renfrewshire, forcing services to Glasgow Central to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, rush-hour delays are being caused on the M8, M80, M74 and the Queensferry Crossing.

Police have urged drivers to reduce their speed due to the weather.

Ferries from Annan, Bute, Dunoon and Gigha have also been cancelled while others have been delayed.

The worst is yet to come

Rain: More flooding is expected.

STV Weather presenter Laura Piper said: "We will see persistent rainfall on Friday as that band of rain pushes through. Combined with wind speeds of around 40mph that could also cause quite a bit of surface spray on the roads.

"Once that band of rain clears I'm afraid we have even more rain on the way as we go into the weekend with heavy thundery showers and potentially hail.

"The worst of these conditions are expected to hit central and southern Scotland.

"These will be heavy, slow moving showers which means that we could be in for around 30-40mm of rainfall BUT could even in the rare local spot see rainfall of up to 60mm.

"The impact could be more localised flooding and travel disruption, particularly in areas where the ground has not had a chance to recover."

How to prepare ahead of flooding

Flooding: Weather warnings have been issued. Kriss Lukas

Alert your neighbours, particularly the elderly

Move your car to higher ground

Roll up carpets and rugs and keep them from harms way

Move electrical equipment upstairs

Turn off mains gas or electricity

Move all pets with food, water, bedding and litter trays upstairs

Fasten plastic bags around the legs of wooden furniture to help minimise absorption of water

Put plugs in sinks and weigh them down with something heavy to prevent backflow from the drains