More rain ahead as Scotland set for wettest August ever

More heavy thundery downpours will develop on Friday night and Saturday.

Rain: Scotland on course for wettest August ever.

Scotland is bracing itself for another heavy downpour of rain over the next few days as the country nears it wettest August on record.

Central, southern and eastern parts of the country will be hit with yet-more rain on Friday and Saturday which will be slow moving and could potentially cause flooding in some areas.

Saturday could bring 20-30mm/hour in some areas which will add to those already high rainfall figures.

This comes during one of the wettest August since records began- despite the month only being nine days old.

Tyndrum in Strilingshire has been the wettest place so far with 117mm of rain falling since the start of the month.

And there has been 69mm of rain recorded at Edinburgh Royal Botanics, which is 114% of the rainfall they normally get in the whole month.

And with the wet weather showing no sign of letting up it is well on course to become Scotland's wettest August ever recorded.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6070469106001-weekend-rainfall.jpg" />

STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty: "Scotland seems to be really paying back for a few days of hot sunshine at the end of July with weeks of thundery weather in August.

"Heavy downpours really have been the main weather story for the start of August, with a significant amount of rainfall in some areas and flood issues.

"Tyndrum in Strilingshire has been the wettest place so far with 117mm of rain since the start of August, although this is a spot where we do usually get a lot of rain. What is of more significance is the 69mm recorded at Edinburgh Royal Botanics, which is 114% of the rainfall we'd normally get in the whole month.

"Lossiemouth in Moray and Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway have also had more than usual for the whole month.

"Bishopton in Renfrewshire is currently sitting at 86% of the monthly rainfall just 9 days into the month. With figures so high already, I would say we're well on course for one of our wettest Augusts.

"These heavy showers have been mainly an issue for the mainland, and in contrast Shetland has only had 4mm of rain so far.

"More heavy thundery downpours will develop on Friday night and Saturday, especially for central, southern and eastern parts of the country.

"These will be slow-moving again bringing the risk of some more flood problems in some areas.

"This will be followed by further rain on Sunday in central and southern Scotland.

"The fact we've had so much rainfall already will enhance the flood risk due to how much water is already in the ground.

"As has been the case during the last couple of weeks, these showers affect fairly small areas and some spots remain dry while somewhere several miles away is affected by rain and flooding.

"This will also again be the case on Saturday, with most of the showers developing over inland areas, while many coastal parts escape the worst.

"Longer term the computer models are not looking overly great with further low pressure systems set to come in from the Atlantic laden with yet more rain for the coming weeks."