  • STV
  • MySTV

More rain ahead as Scotland set for wettest August ever

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

More heavy thundery downpours will develop on Friday night and Saturday.

Rain: Scotland on course for wettest August ever.
Rain: Scotland on course for wettest August ever.

Scotland is bracing itself for another heavy downpour of rain over the next few days as the country nears it wettest August on record.

Central, southern and eastern parts of the country will be hit with yet-more rain on Friday and Saturday which will be slow moving and could potentially cause flooding in some areas.

Saturday could bring 20-30mm/hour in some areas which will add to those already high rainfall figures.

This comes during one of the wettest August since records began- despite the month only being nine days old.

Tyndrum in Strilingshire has been the wettest place so far with 117mm of rain falling since the start of the month.

And there has been 69mm of rain recorded at Edinburgh Royal Botanics, which is 114% of the rainfall they normally get in the whole month.

And with the wet weather showing no sign of letting up it is well on course to become Scotland's wettest August ever recorded.

STV Weather Presenter Sean Batty: "Scotland seems to be really paying back for a few days of hot sunshine at the end of July with weeks of thundery weather in August.

"Heavy downpours really have been the main weather story for the start of August, with a significant amount of rainfall in some areas and flood issues.

"Tyndrum in Strilingshire has been the wettest place so far with 117mm of rain since the start of August, although this is a spot where we do usually get a lot of rain. What is of more significance is the 69mm recorded at Edinburgh Royal Botanics, which is 114% of the rainfall we'd normally get in the whole month.

"Lossiemouth in Moray and Dundrennan in Dumfries and Galloway have also had more than usual for the whole month.

"Bishopton in Renfrewshire is currently sitting at 86% of the monthly rainfall just 9 days into the month. With figures so high already, I would say we're well on course for one of our wettest Augusts.

"These heavy showers have been mainly an issue for the mainland, and in contrast Shetland has only had 4mm of rain so far.

"More heavy thundery downpours will develop on Friday night and Saturday, especially for central, southern and eastern parts of the country.

"These will be slow-moving again bringing the risk of some more flood problems in some areas.

"This will be followed by further rain on Sunday in central and southern Scotland.

"The fact we've had so much rainfall already will enhance the flood risk due to how much water is already in the ground.

"As has been the case during the last couple of weeks, these showers affect fairly small areas and some spots remain dry while somewhere several miles away is affected by rain and flooding.

"This will also again be the case on Saturday, with most of the showers developing over inland areas, while many coastal parts escape the worst.

"Longer term the computer models are not looking overly great with further low pressure systems set to come in from the Atlantic laden with yet more rain for the coming weeks."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.