Heavy rain set to cause more flooding and travel chaos

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning throughout Sunday.

Flooded: Dumfries & Galloway Police Division responded to incidents throughout Saturday. Police Scotland

Heavy rain across Scotland is set to cause more flooding and travel problems.

On Sunday morning, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued flood alerts for Dundee and Angus, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city, Argyll & Bute, Ayrshire & Arran, the Central Belt, Dumfries & Galloway, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside, the Scottish Borders, Tayside, and West Central Scotland.

A serious flood warning was put in place for Arbroath.

The alerts come amid fresh Met Office warnings of rain and thunderstorms across the country.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place until the end of the day across Dumfries & Galloway, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Perth and Dundee.

The adverse weather is expected to cause travel disruption and flooding.

There is also a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

On Saturday, the downpour flooded the West Coast main line between England and Scotland - trapping five trains.

Services between Carlisle and Glasgow Central and Edinburgh have since resumed.

In Forfar, the town's West High Street was closed after it became submerged in water.

A landslide also brought traffic to a standstill on the A7 near Skippers Bridge.

An Amey Incident Support Unit was called out to clear the mud.

Tayside Police issued an appeal after an empty kayak was recovered from the River Braan near Dunkeld. The owner was quickly traced.

The heavy rain caused flooding for road users on the A75 in Dumfriesshire and on the M74.

The B723/B725 Lockerbie to Annan road north of Hoddom Bridge was also closed due to fast-flowing water from the nearby fields.

St Andrews: The road into the seaside town flooded. STV

In St Andrews, the main road into the seaside town flooded.

On Sunday, Dumfries & Galloway Police Division issued advice ahead of the downpour.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "After yesterday's heavy downpours brought widespread disruption to the region, we are again expecting more rain today.



"Yesterday's rain saw emergency services deployed throughout the day responding to flooded roads, flooded properties and even a landslide.

"Today our advice remains the same: 'If it's time for your wipers, it's time to slow down'.

"If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches, debris and flooding."

