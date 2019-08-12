News Stand: 'Keep monster locked up', TV in the park
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: 'Keep this monster locked up.'
Edinburgh Evening News: TV in the park.
Metro Scotland: MPs warned of no-deal 'calamity'.
The P&J: Lifesaver charity trustee Robin, 63, was 'one of a kind'.
The Herald: Justice in secret for skippers who flout laws at sea.
The Times of Scotland: MPs in plot to prevent 'do or die' no-deal Brexit.
