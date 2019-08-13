News Stand: SNP to nationalise shipyard, 'blue water' school strike
Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.
Daily Record: We need drastic action on drugs.
The Scotsman: Dismay over rejection of 'life saving' drugs on NHS.
The National: Wings- Party will take on unionist list MPs.
The Times of Scotland: US promises fast-track trade deals after Brexit.
The Metro: 'Blue water' school strike.
The Guardian: National Grid accuses as series of blackout near-misses revealed.
