  • STV
  • MySTV

Summer fall for Scottish sales with shoppers spending less

STV

Total retail sales in the country decreased by 0.3% last month compared to July last year.

Shoppers: Sales have fallen.
Shoppers: Sales have fallen.

Sales in Scotland fell in July despite retailers offering discounts to consumers, latest figures suggest.

According to statistics published by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and KMPG, total retail sales in the country decreased by 0.3% last month compared to July last year, when they increased by 1.1%.

The fall is above the three-month average decline of 1.9% but below the 12-month average decline of 0.1%.

Scottish sales also decreased by 0.4% on a like-for-like basis compared with July 2018, when they increased by 0.1% - above the three-month average decrease of 2.4%.

There was however a rise in total food sales, with an increase of 1.8% against July the previous year, when they increased by 5.6%.

Adjusted for the estimated effect of online sales, total non-food sales decreased by 0.7% in July versus July 2018, when they had decreased by 0.5%.

On a three-month basis, online-adjusted total non-food sales decreased by 3.2% - below the UK non-food average decrease of 2.1%.

David Lonsdale, of the SRC, said: "The value of Scottish retail sales edged down last month, admittedly after a tough comparable July in 2018.

"The dip was at a much more modest rate than witnessed the previous month and comes after disappointing footfall figures unveiled earlier this week.

"Shoppers have kept a firm grip on their purses and wallets of late, with July rounding off an underwhelming three months for the industry. Indeed, over the past year as a whole retail sales have essentially been flat.

"Discounting was more prominent during the month, to the benefit of consumers but at a cost to retailers in terms of their profit margins.

"Bright spots in non-food categories were sales of larger electrical goods and furniture which had a reasonable month.

"The value of grocery sales increased, however much of this can be accounted for by rising food inflation. Clothing, footwear, and health and beauty categories all struggled."

Mr Lonsdale added: "Looking forward, the big question is over the future direction of consumer spending.

"The coming few months are expected to be dominated by the spotlight on Brexit and big fiscal decisions in the UK and Scottish budgets. Retailers will be hoping policy-makers keep consumer confidence and household disposable incomes uppermost in their minds over the next few months."

Paul Martin, of KPMG, said: "The latest figures will not provide much welcome news and the long-term outlook for Scotland's high streets continues to remain challenging. Retailers witnessed a decline in total sales value of 0.3%, which is at least an improvement on the three-month average, offering a glimmer of optimism.

"Much of last month's decline was mitigated by strong food sales and inflationary price rises, suggesting that it's not a sudden change in consumer behaviour, which is behind the changing fortunes.

"For retailers, that should act as a clear sign that now, more than ever, is the time to develop a clear strategy focused on managing immediate cost efficiencies and exploring growth opportunities through new business models or partnerships that may not have been obvious in the past."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.