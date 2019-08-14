News stand: Jailers watched man die, councillor in court
Catch up on the newspaper front pages from across Scotland on Wednesday, August 14.
Daily Record: Jailers lined up to watch Allan die.
The National: UK Government caught lying in attack on SNP.
The Herald: Deadly risk of asthma attacks as pupils start new term.
The Scotsman: Salmond gets 512k in legal costs after botched inquiry.
The Press & Journal: City councillor in dock accused of sexual assault.
The Courier: Camperdown Golf Course could close in cost-saving plan.