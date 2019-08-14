Rail commuters face soaring fares for season tickets

Campaigners warn regular passengers will 'refuse to pay' if costs continue to soar.

Protests were held outside Edinburgh Waverley. STV

Rail season ticket fares are set to rise by 2.8% at the start of next year - increasing costs for some commuters by more than £100.

The increase is based on July's rate of Retail Prices Index inflation (RPI), which was revealed by the Office of National Statistics on Wednesday.

The Scottish Governments regulate rises in around half of fares, including season tickets on most commuter routes, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance journeys and tickets for travel around major cities at any time.

However, a cap of RPI minus 1% is used for most off-peak fare increases in Scotland.

An Edinburgh to Glasgow annual season ticket would increase by £114 to £4198 under RPI.

Rail campaign groups warned that commuters will "refuse to pay" if season ticket prices continue to be hiked.

They and union members held protests outside stations in Scotland on Wednesday morning.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Cash said: "Yet another rail fare hike is a kick in the teeth for the UK's rail passengers who are already paying over the odds to travel on overcrowded, clapped-out and unreliable trains.

"This is just corporate welfare for the greedy train companies on an industrial scale.

"Privatisation is at odds with an affordable and sustainable rail network. We need a publicly owned and nationally integrated railway now."

The Scottish Government said fare increases were "unwelcome" but added that a freeze or cut would have consequences for public finances.

A spokeswoman said: "We are committed to ensuring that rail fares are affordable for passengers and taxpayers across Scotland.

"We have capped increases where we have influence, making fares 20% cheaper on average than in the rest of Great Britain.

"While any fare increase is unwelcome, calls for measures such fares cuts or a fares freeze underestimate the impact of these on the public purse.

"Two-thirds of the cost of running the railway is already met through Scottish Government subsidy, with the remainder through rail passenger revenues.

"Any change to rail fares could therefore have a significant impact on the taxpayer."

