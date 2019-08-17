Stunning images of Scotland captured with lens flares

Photographers across the country have shared their images in our latest photo challenge.

Scenary: Scotland captured with stunning lens flares. Valerie Wyllie‎

Scattering an image with stunning beams of light, lens flares add a sense of drama to a photograph.

When combined with Scotland's scenery, they become just that little bit more special.

We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued and for August we chose to ask you to share your images of stunning lens flares.

Over the last few weeks, dozens of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.

We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvlensflare.

Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.

Montreathmont Forest by Simone Keeley‎

Sun shines through these imposing trees. Simone Keeley‎

A beautiful place to stop by Pamela Aitken

A snowy stop for a tired climber. Pamela Aitken

A perfect morning on the Isle of Skye by Simon Hird

A stunning scene to wake up to. Simon Hird

Red Squirrel by Andy Dyce

A squirrel is spotted by the grass. Andy Dyce

Sunset on Seil Island by Ian Craig Lockhart‎

This stunning image was captured near Oban. Ian Craig Lockhart‎

Down at the paddock by Valerie Wyllie‎

A horse shields itself from the sun's bright glare. Valerie Wyllie‎

Sunrise at Sango Bay by Michael M Sweeney‎

Footsteps in the sand at Sango Bay. Michael M Sweeney‎

Callanish Stones by Mary Hudspeth

Light peeking from behind the stones on Lewis. Mary Hudspeth

Cullen by Tina McKay

The sun scatters light across the seaside town. Tina McKay

Edinburgh sunset by Zoltan Laszlo

Edinburgh lies below a golden sky at sunset. Zoltan Laszlo

