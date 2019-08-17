Stunning images of Scotland captured with lens flares
Photographers across the country have shared their images in our latest photo challenge.
Scattering an image with stunning beams of light, lens flares add a sense of drama to a photograph.
When combined with Scotland's scenery, they become just that little bit more special.
We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends, the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
Each month, a new theme is issued and for August we chose to ask you to share your images of stunning lens flares.
Over the last few weeks, dozens of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final roundup.
We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvlensflare.
Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.
Montreathmont Forest by Simone Keeley
A beautiful place to stop by Pamela Aitken
A perfect morning on the Isle of Skye by Simon Hird
Red Squirrel by Andy Dyce
Sunset on Seil Island by Ian Craig Lockhart
Down at the paddock by Valerie Wyllie
Sunrise at Sango Bay by Michael M Sweeney
Callanish Stones by Mary Hudspeth
Cullen by Tina McKay
Edinburgh sunset by Zoltan Laszlo
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.