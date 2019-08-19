News stand: Tory anger, SNP warning, watchdog demands review
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, August 19.
The Herald: Tory anger at no-deal report 'plot to sow fear into minds'.
The National: SNP warning of 'havoc' after no-deal leak.
Daily Record: Change your story.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Five men airlifted from sinking boat.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Rescue teams in loch search for missing angler.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Fears as schools go back without crossing patrols.
The Scotsman: Election watchdog demands review of indyref2 question.
The Guardian: Tory divisions over Brexit deepen amid row over no-deal dossier leak.
The Evening Times: Finnieston factor can lift fire-hit street.
