  • STV
  • MySTV

Hundreds of NHS patients given wrong discharge letters

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

Many patients received a letter wrongly telling them they had cancer and other serious conditions.

NHS: Apology issued to patients.
NHS: Apology issued to patients.

NHS patients have received a letter of apology after an IT coding error meant hundreds were wrongly told they had cancer and other serious conditions.

The health board has apologised to patients who were mistakenly told they had a serious illness in their discharge letters earlier this month.

A software update has been blamed for the letters which indicated that people had pre-existing conditions of cancer or endometriosis.

Patients in Forth Valley were issued with the discharge letters as usual after leaving hospital, it was handed to some as they walked out the door and was posted to others.

Copies of the letters, which detail all the care and treatment a patient has received whilst they were in hospital, were also sent to their GPs.

But it's been discovered that during those six days, a software update caused a fault on the letters, that wrongly-indicated patients had a pre-existing condition of cancer or endometriosis.

The IT glitch meant codes for cancer and endometriosis were ticked even though the person had never suffered from those illnesses.

In a statement released by the NHS, it confirmed that  it had written to the patients affected and apologised.

It has also reached out to local GPs and sent updated letters.

The NHS statement said: "Following a software update to our patient information system, we recently identified an issue with the accuracy of the information contained in a small section of the patient discharge letter which lists details of any pre-existing health conditions.

"The rest of the information in the discharge letter, including details of any diagnosis, treatment, test results or medication during the patient's stay in hospital was accurate.

"This issue only affected discharge letters sent to GPs and, in some cases, patients during a short period from August 1 to August 7.

"We have written to the patients who received a discharge letter during this period to highlight the issue and apologise for any concern this IT error may have caused.

"Local GPs were also informed and have been sent updated discharge letters to ensure the correct patient information is held on file for future reference."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.