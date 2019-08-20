News stand: Railway horror, crash pile-up leaves one dead

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 20.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Tuesday.

The Herald: PM's Brexit crisis denial cannot be trusted, says Corbyn.

The National: You will not have to work until 75 in an independent Scotland.

The Evening Times: Boy fights for life after railway horror.

Edinburgh Evening News: Family vigil for missing Kieran.

The Scotsman: Freedom of movement ends on day one of no-deal Brexit.

The Press & Journal (North-East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): A90 tops table for speeding drivers caught on camera.

The Press & Journal (Moray): Anger as thieves target children's tourist attraction.

The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Highland pile-up leaves one dead and five injured.

Daily Record: Scotland's worst wildlife killer.

