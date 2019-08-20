Scottish Government employee 'detained in China'

Simon Cheng Man-kit, who works at Scottish Development International, is missing.

Simon Cheng Man-kit: The Scottish Government is concerned.

A Scottish Government worker has been detained in China, according to reports.

Simon Cheng Man-kit, who is a trade and investment officer at Scottish Development International, had attended a business event in Shenzhen, in south-eastern China, on August 8, but failed to return.

The staff member works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong and crossed the border for a business trip, according to local media.

The Scottish Government said it was concerned for Mr Cheng's welfare and was liaising with the Foreign Office.

A spokesman added: "We are aware of this incident and we are concerned for Mr Cheng's welfare. "We are liaising with the FCO, who are in contact with Mr Cheng's family, the authorities in Guangzhou and Hong Kong, and are seeking further information."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are concerned by reports that a member of our team has been detained while returning to Hong Kong from Shenzhen.

"We are providing support to their family and seeking further information from authorities in Guangdong province and Hong Kong."

It is understood although Mr Cheng works for Scottish Development International, he is employed by the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong.

The HKFP said that Mr Cheng's girlfriend had told news outlet HK01 that he had planned to return to Hong Kong on the same day he left.

Mr Cheng is a Hong Kong permanent resident who had studied in Taiwan and the UK and it is not clear whether he held a diplomatic passport or what documents he used to enter China, the HKFP reported.

Scottish Development International is the international arm of the Scottish Government and Scotland's enterprise agencies.