Large banks closing 'seven Scottish branches each month'

A new study suggests that more than 300 bank branches closed or reduced access to customers.

More than 300 bank branches have closed or reduced access to customers in Scotland within the space of three years, new figures suggest.

According to statistics published by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), large banks closed local branches at a rate of seven a month between 2016 and 2018.

The FSB now forecasts the number of branches across the country will soon drop below 800, compared to 1,123 branches in 2013.

Towns including Lochgelly in Fife, Gourock in Inverclyde and Dornoch in the Highlands have been left without any banks at all as a result of the closures.

It is also estimated around 30 cash machines in Scotland close each month. In a report published by FSB, Scotland's biggest banks have been urged to roll out shared banking hubs, starting with the largest towns with no local facilities.

The FSB also recommends a UK-wide regulator should be given explicit responsibility for protecting access to notes and coins.

As well as focusing on bank closures across the country, the report also calls for a £90m annual investment in hard-pressed Scottish towns from the Scottish National Investment Bank and the UK Stronger Towns Fund.

It is hoped the funding would help provide a boost to town centres which have seen a rise in the number of vacant units in recent years.

According to figures published in the FSB report, 414 stores have closed across the country between 2016 and 2019.

The findings suggest that since 2014, 10.9% of town centre properties have been vacant across the country.

Andrew McRae, FSB's Scotland policy chairman, said there must be action from the Scottish and UK Governments, as well as from big banks, to help support those living in towns.

He said: Governments in Edinburgh and London must make a generational investment in our towns to overcome their current challenges and prepare them for how we'll work and live in the future.

"Following FSB campaigning, last year the Scottish Government announced extra funding to boost Scottish towns.

"We need to build on this initiative because inclusive growth can't only be a priority for city dwellers."

Mr McRae said banks are the "worst offenders" when it comes to closures. "At the very least, they should make good on their promise to roll out shared banking hubs and we'd urge them to start with the largest bank-less towns," he said.

"Many smaller businesses are at the forefront of using new technologies to boost their efficiency, productivity and most importantly sales.

"But others may be behind the curve. Scottish Enterprise should develop a programme to give local traders a helping hand."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.