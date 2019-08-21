Projects set to share almost £900,000 lottery funding

A charity that reunites siblings who have been split up while in care is among the nine groups.

A charity that reunites siblings who have been split up while in care is among nine groups sharing £881,000 funding from the National Lottery.

Siblings Reunited (STAR) will receive £60,000 to provide volunteer-supervised contact for siblings separated through foster, residential and kinship care or adoption.

The project is run from a farm near Cupar, Fife, with an animal enclosure, beach and other outdoor activities nearby.

Trustee Eileen Black said: "Every time we see the look on these young peoples' faces, the joy and anticipation of meeting their siblings, who they may not have seen for weeks, months or even years, is a reminder why STAR is so important."

A specialised programme of adaptive surf and swim group sessions for young people with hidden or physical disabilities has been awarded £100,000.

The funding means Friendly Access will increase the number of locations they work in across Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Chief executive Glyn Morris said: "We are hugely delighted and indebted with the recognition received from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"We are very proud of our SurfABLE and SwimABLE Scotland projects and equally of our surf and swim athletes and volunteers who have supported and placed their trust in us.

"We are Scotland's only adaptive surf school which, as it happens, is also delivering the world's most northerly surf therapy programme."

Maureen McGinn, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairwoman, said: "Among these are two projects providing the only services of their type available for children and young people in Scotland.

"We are proud to be able to support work like this thanks to money raised by National Lottery players."