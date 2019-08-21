News stand: Plea to revitalise rural towns, nursery attacked
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, August 21.
Daily Record: Pray for me.
The Scotsman: High street devastated by nine closures every month.
Edinburgh Evening News: 'You're failing our kids'.
The Evening Times: Cops bid to halt marches amid terror probe.
The Herald: £90 million a year plea to revitalise Scotland's rural towns.
The National: Unionists get 'desperate' on Gers day.
The Press & Journal (North-East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Anger after nursery attacked by vandals.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Homes plan backed despite dune fears.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): £240k riverside art plan gets green light.
