Consulate official detained for 'violating Chinese law'

The Scottish Government worker has been given 15 days of administrative detention.

Detained: Simon Cheng Man-Kit is being held in China.

A Scottish Government worker detained in Shenzhen has been held for violating Chinese law, according to the nation's foreign ministry.

Simon Cheng Man-Kit, who is a trade and investment officer at Scottish Development International, has been given 15 days of administrative detention.

Mr Cheng, who works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, crossed the border for a business event in Shenzhen on August 8.

Mr Cheng, who met his girlfriend while studying in the UK, sent a message to his partner saying "pray for me" moments before trying to travel out of China.

When he failed to return home, his family and girlfriend informed the police.

At a daily briefing on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang confirmed that Mr Cheng was being held for violating public security management regulations.

A previous statement from the Scottish Government said it was "concerned" for Mr Cheng's welfare and was liaising with the Foreign Office.

During his conference, Mr Shuang hit out at Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office for interfering in China's internal affairs.

He stated that Mr Cheng was Chinese and a Hong Kong citizen - not a British citizen.

Mr Cheng's disappearance followed weeks of pro-democracy protests sparked by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions from Hong Kong into China.

Tensions remain high as mass demonstrations continue with protesters criticising both the Hong Kong and Chinese governments.

