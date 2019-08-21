Body recovered during search for man after boat capsized

Divers looking for Kieran Cowan discovered the body of a man in Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute.

Kieran Cowan: Divers were called in the search. Geograph by Susan Shepherd

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing when his boat capsized.

Divers looking for Kieran Cowan discovered the body of a man in Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute.

The 23-year-old's family have been informed of the discovery.

Mr Cowan was with two other men who were able to swim to a nearby island after their boat capsized at 4.40pm on Saturday.

During searches, his family said: "Kieran always sees the good in a bad situation. He has a heart of gold and loves life.

"He lights up the room with his infectious smile and his motto is: it is what it is."

The two other men were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban before being discharged.

A police spokeswoman said: "A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing."