Body recovered during search for man after boat capsized
Divers looking for Kieran Cowan discovered the body of a man in Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute.
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing when his boat capsized.
The 23-year-old's family have been informed of the discovery.
Mr Cowan was with two other men who were able to swim to a nearby island after their boat capsized at 4.40pm on Saturday.
During searches, his family said: "Kieran always sees the good in a bad situation. He has a heart of gold and loves life.
"He lights up the room with his infectious smile and his motto is: it is what it is."
The two other men were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban before being discharged.
A police spokeswoman said: "A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing."