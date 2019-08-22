News stand: Arrest over puppy raid, vile Tory troll
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, August 22.
The National: Gers makes the case for independent Scotland.
The Herald: Scotland's deficit slips to a record six times size of UK's.
Edinburgh Evening News: We love you Tom.
Daily Record: Vile Tory troll.
The Scotsman: SNP says indy Scotland would prosper despite £12bn deficit.
The Evening Times: Arrest after 'puppy raid' on home.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): New school hopes as damp primary tops funding list.
