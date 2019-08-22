Worker seriously hurt in shopping centre industrial accident

Construction workers evacuated from building site at St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

St Enoch: A man has been seriously injured.

A worker has been seriously injured in an industrial accident at a shopping centre.

Emergency services were called to the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow at 3.20pm on Thursday.

A man has been seriously hurt while workers from a building site were evacuated.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 3.20pm, police were called to a report of a man having been injured at construction site at the St Enoch Centre.

"Emergency services are currently dealing with the incident."

The centre under construction as part of a £40m leisure development at the old BHS site.

The revamp will include a nine-screen VUE cinema and nine restaurants.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: "We were requested at 3.17pm on Thursday to assist emergency service partners at an incident at St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

"There are currently two fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle in attendance."