News stand: Man dies at mall, Davidson under pressure
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, August 23.
The National: Davidson under pressure to kick out senior Tory over sick slur.
The Herald: Macron tells Johnson: EU will not axe the backstop.
Edinburgh Evening News: 'Doddie, go into a corner and die'.
The Evening Times: Tragedy as man dies at shopping mall.
Daily Record: Royals' £73 flight to Scotland.
The Scotsman: EU will not tear up the Brexit deal, Johnson told.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Driver cleared after man dies in truck tragedy.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Warning coastal town economies 'face bleak future'.
