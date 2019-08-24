Scottish Government worker released after violating Chinese law

Simon Cheng Man-Kit was freed after 15 days of administrative detention in Shenzhen.

Released: Simon Cheng Man-Kit was detained.

A Scottish Government worker who was detained in Shenzhen for violating Chinese law has been released.

Simon Cheng Man-Kit, who is a trade and investment officer at Scottish Development International, was freed after 15 days of administrative detention.

Mr Cheng, who works at the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong, crossed the border for a business event in Shenzhen on August 8.

The government worker, who met his girlfriend while studying in the UK, sent a message to his partner saying "pray for me" moments before trying to travel out of China.

But the Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed he has now been released.

A spokesman said: "We welcome the release of Simon Cheng and are delighted that he can be reunited with his family.

"We will continue to provide support to them.

"Simon and his family have requested privacy and we would be grateful if this is respected."

Mr Cheng's detention stoked tensions in Hong Kong, which has seen months of anti-government protests.