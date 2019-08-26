Dozens of firefighters tackle huge blaze at high school

Crews work through the night battling flames at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline.

Blaze: Woodmill High School in Dunfermline has gone up in flames. Euan's Emergency Photography

More than 80 firefighters remain at the scene of a large blaze which has gripped a school in Fife.

The fire broke out at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

Crews worked through the night in a bid to bring the flames under control. There have been no reported injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had faced "challenging conditions" in their bid to stop the fire from spreading.

A message on the school's Twitter account by rector Sandy McIntosh said: "We are all utterly devastated by what has happened to our school.

"I will be meeting with our teachers and school staff this morning, along with staff from the Education Service and wider Fife Council to put in place plans for our young people.

"My heartfelt thanks go to the emergency services for all they have done to save our school.

"Updates will be provided to our parents through Groupcall as soon as we have more information. School closure information will be updated on Fifedirect.org.uk."

Dunfermline: Firefighters remain at the scene. Euan's Emergency Photography

Deputy assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens, the incident commander, said: "We have worked through the night in challenging conditions to contain this fire and prevent further spread within the building.

"Through effective planning, we have now surrounded the fire and we are working to extinguish the flames.

"However this remains a large and complex incident and we will remain in attendance for some time.

"Our advice remains that members of the public should avoid the area to allow access for emergency service vehicles.

"I would like to thank our partners, the community and our firefighters for their professionalism and dedication as we work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."

On Sunday, Fife Council announced the school would be closed until the full damage could be assessed.

At the time, the council believed the fire had been contained to one department.

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children's services, said: "We are all really shocked and upset to hear that there has been a significant fire at Woodmill High School this evening.

"Thankfully no-one is hurt.

"The fire appears to have been contained to the department of additional support and the dining hall. This is still devastating news for staff, pupils and the school community.

"Firefighters were on the scene promptly and we'd like to thank them for their hard work.

"Staff are on site but a decision has been taken to close the school to all pupils until the damage can be fully assessed. We will update pupils and parents as soon as possible tomorrow."

