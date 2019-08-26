News stand: Teacher sacked for showing film, row over bin lorry
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Monday, August 26.
The Herald: Teacher is sacked for showing pupils '18' war movie.
The National: FM blasts 'reckless' Johnson as he admits deal is touch and go.
Daily Record: You call this justice?
The Press & Journal (North-East, Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): North-east house prices up for first time in two years.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Row over £100k bin lorry unable to collect glass.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Airport rail boost as station project gets back on track.
The Evening Times: Electric shock boy loses fight for life.
The Guardian: Britain can 'easily cope' with no deal, claims Johnson at G7.
