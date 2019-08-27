News stand: Sisters' heroic rescue, hunt for slasher
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Tuesday, August 27.
The Herald: Stop 'cruel' end to free TV licences for elderly, Boris told.
The National: Rattled LibDems resort to 'smear' before Shetland by-election.
The Scotsman: MPs in 'rebel parliament' warning over no-deal exit.
Edinburgh Evening News: Bus bosses: We can't cope with crowds.
The Evening Times: Hunt for slasher after takeaway attack.
Daily Record: Wheels of justice.
The Press & Journal (Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire): Rail stations and roads in line for £200m overhaul.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Sisters pull dad and four-year-old from sea in heroic rescue.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Report lays bare shocking state of Moray's schools.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Victorian Market in line for £1.5m transformation.
