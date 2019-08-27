Warning as thunderstorms set to hit parts of Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between 12pm and midnight on Tuesday.

Warning: Thunderstorms are set to strike. Pixabay

A weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are set to hit parts of Scotland.

Forcasters have said that"most places will stay dry, however "heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption to travel".

The Scottish Borders, Edinburgh, Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire are likely to be affected.

Experts have warned that the storms could lead to power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses.

There is also a chance of damage to buildings from lightning strikes, flooding, hail and strong winds.

Those heading out during the storms have been urged to take care as the water spray on the roads could affect driving conditions and transport services.

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life and there is a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.

Damaged: The West Highland railway line was closed. Network Rail Scotland

Earlier this month, the West Highland railway line was closed after severe flooding swept away part of the track.

The heavy rain also caused landslides and blockages.

The line was eventually reopened after teams worked around-the-clock to repair the damaged sites.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6068170158001-news-190805-flood-16x9.jpg" />

On August 4, the storms caused Polmont Burn near Grangemouth to overflow and flood a restaurant's car park.

Customers' vehicles were left submerged as firefighters worked into the night to pump out water.

Several flights to and from Edinburgh Airport were also cancelled, delayed or redirected to Glasgow as a result of major flooding.

