Nearly 6000 people living with HIV virus in Scotland

Warning that work is needed to reduce transmissions and improve early diagnosis.

HIV treatment in Scotland was described as 'optimal'. National AIDS Trust

Around 5881 people are living with HIV in Scotland, official figures suggest.

A report published by Health Protection Scotland (HPS) found 92% of those diagnosed were receiving specialist treatment as of December last year.

The majority (73% or 3916) of those with HIV were men, while 1436 women were estimated to have the virus.

HPS said HIV treatment and care in Scotland was "optimal", but warned work was needed to reduce the number of transmissions and improve early diagnosis.

HIV Scotland chief executive Nathan Sparling said: "We have all the tools to prevent every new HIV transmission in Scotland and, as such, each new transmission must be considered a major incident.

"This means investigating where prevention tools could have been implemented, learning and improving our interventions.

"With effective treatments, HIV is a long-term manageable condition, but people who are diagnosed late have an increased chance of long-term health problems related to late diagnosis.

"We have seen a drop in the late diagnoses rate, which is welcome, but we must continue to improve access to testing for anyone vulnerable to HIV to ensure they can access treatment as soon as possible.

"Too many people are being hospitalised with HIV due to late diagnosis."

