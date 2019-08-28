News stand: ScotRail slated, man killed pal over £40 debt
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Wednesday, August 28.
The Herald: ScotRail slated as passenger journeys fall by 1m
The National: Scotland's future won't be decided by Westminster.
Daily Record: McCoist hit & run victim sues for £500k.
Edinburgh Evening News: Foul play.
The Scotsman: Emergency legal bid to stop Johnson suspending Parliament.
The Evening Times: Four on human trafficking charges.
The Press & Journal (North-East): Blue Toon star Lyle cleared of assault charge.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Classic car attack devastates family.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Man who stabbed pal over £40 debt guilty of murder.
