Illegal killings of birds of prey more than double

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

RSPB Scotland stated there were at least 12 confirmed detected incidents in 2018.

The number of birds of prey illegally killed in Scotland last year was more than double the number recorded in 2017, according to a wildlife charity.

RSPB Scotland released its Birdcrime 2018 report on Thursday, which stated there were at least 12 confirmed detected incidents out of the UK's total of 87 - up from five in 2017.

Incidents included a peregrine poisoned in the Pentland Hills outside Edinburgh; a buzzard found to have been shot twice in South Lanarkshire; a buzzard caught in an illegal trap in Inverness-shire, and a hen harrier caught in a spring trap in Perthshire.

The charity said all of the incidents happened on or near land used for driven grouse shooting and has called on the Scottish Government to introduce licensing on the issue.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, head of species and land management at RSPB Scotland, said: "Birds of prey are an integral part of Scotland's heritage, woven into our landscapes and our history.

"We have international obligations to protect these birds. There is widespread revulsion amongst the Scottish public that these birds continue to suffer greatly at the hands of wildlife criminals.

"Our published data from Birdcrime 2018 shows that this damage is both current and significant, and reinforces why robust regulation of driven grouse shooting is urgently needed."

He added: "The Scottish Government has led the way in the UK by commissioning an independent review into the impacts of driven grouse shooting.

"This is a seminal moment and a chance for Scottish Government to tackle raptor crime by bringing grouse moor management under regulation, and giving greater recognition to the public interest in the way such sporting estates are managed.

"Sanctions to remove licences to shoot should be available to act as a strong deterrent to those who currently break wildlife protection laws, and engage in other damaging land management practices."

Duncan Orr-Ewing

In England, there were 67 recorded incidents - with just five in Wales and three in Northern Ireland.

Of the 87 in 2018's report, only one has resulted in a prosecution - with only one prosecution from 68 recorded incidents in 2017.

The figures do not include incidents where no bodies were recovered, however, with RSPB Scotland referencing a number of cases of satellite-tagged birds going missing in suspicious circumstances.

A Scottish Gamekeepers Association spokesman said the group would "await the official independent statistics from Scottish Government", lamenting how the RSPB's "unofficial report each year gets overtaken by the official figures approved by the relevant agencies".

He added: "We have been pleased to see the official statistics showing an establish pattern of year on year decline in raptor poisoning in Scotland, including the lowest figures ever recorded, in last year's Government statement.

"The SGA has a proven stance against wildlife crime, removing eight members in seven years for wildlife crime convictions. We do not condone raptor crime.

"We disagree with RSPB regarding Muirburn (Code) and their views on mountain hares, which stem from a study which has since been scientifically proven to have utilised the least reliable count method available."

He added: "Fortunately, Professor Allan Werritty, in his independent review of grouse shooting, will have looked at all the available science on these issues, including the more up to date research from GWCT showing that grouse moors can have up to 35 times more hares than non-managed moors.

"We await his report to Scottish Government.

"Until independent agencies monitor satellite tags, which the SGA is petitioning Parliament for currently, we regard RSPB's claims regarding satellite tags as speculative and lacking in verifiable evidence."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.