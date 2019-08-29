News stand: Dark day for democracy, Davidson to quit

Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Thursday, August 29.

Read all about it: Front page news across Scotland on Thursday.

Daily Record: Sturgeon: If Ruth can't stand him then why should we?

The Scotsman: Dark day for democracy.

Edinburgh Evening News: Sporting chance.

The Evening Times: Family's agony: We can't imagine our life without him.

The National: Davidson to quit.

The Herald: 'Today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy'.

The Press & Journal: 'Smash and grab' raid on democracy.

