News stand: Brexit fightback begins, bare knuckle brawl
Catch up on the front page news from across Scotland on Friday, August 30.
The Scotsman: Fresh EU talks as court set to rule on parliament shutdown.
The National: Stop the coup.
Daily Record: Gangster's bare knuckle brawl.
The Herald: The Brexit fightback begins.
The Evening Times: 'I was sold for £10k outside Primark'.
The Press & Journal (North-East): 'Hopeless' bank robber fled with £30 after hold-up.
The Press & Journal (Moray): Teens charged over damage to classic vehicles.
The Press & Journal (Inverness, Highlands & Islands): Plan to transform castle into major tourist attraction.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.