More than 160 Scots reported rape on first or second date

The figure from 2018/19 included victims who met their attacker through dating apps or social media.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6080367055001-more-than-160-scots-report-rape-on-first-or-second-date.jpg" />

A consent campaign has been launched following "shocking" date rape figures.

Police Scotland has revealed that more than 160 people reported being raped on a first or second date in 2018/19 - highlighting that more than one in ten rapes reported are committed by someone other than a partner or ex-partner.

The figure included victims who met their attacker online, through dating apps or on social media.

Police have now launched an awareness campaign - #GetConsent - to warn that sex without consent is rape.

The £30,000 campaign will focus on changing behaviour and attitudes towards sexual crime, and is aimed primarily at 18 to 35-year-old men - who the force said are the peak age for offending.

Assistant chief constable Gillian MacDonald said: "More than 160 people reported being raped on a first or second date last year - a shocking statistic - and even more so when you consider that this number is likely to be significantly under reported.

"No one should go on a date expecting or feeling entitled to sex, just as no one goes on a date expecting to be raped.

"Nor should anyone feel bullied, coerced or shamed into having sex because their date expects it or believes they're entitled to it because they paid for drinks or dinner.

"Our new campaign seeks to tackle these issues head on and make it clear that sex without consent is rape."

The campaign will run for six weeks on various social media platforms, on telephone kiosks and in pub and club washrooms.

'No one should go on a date expecting or feeling entitled to sex, just as no one goes on a date expecting to be raped.' Assistant chief constable Gillian MacDonald

ACC MacDonald added: "Sexual crime is a form of violence and although reporting is increasing we know that these types of crime remain under reported.

"Our ultimate aim, however, is preventing rape and sexual crime from occurring in the first place and getting the message across to those at risk of offending - no one is 'entitled' to sex whatever the circumstances.

"Sex without consent is rape- so make sure you get consent."

Sandy Brindley, Rape Crisis Scotland, said: "No-one is entitled to sex.

"It's not something that anyone can earn through their efforts at flirting, or whole evenings spent messaging or chatting someone up.

"Sex without consent is rape, and that consent must always be free and willing, not something assumed or given through pressure or coercion.

"This campaign is a welcome contribution to the national conversation we need to be having about sex and consent.

"What needs to be clear - and it cannot be said enough - is that it doesn't matter what the situation is, all sexual violence, abuse and harassment is unacceptable."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.