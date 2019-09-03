STV Player to stream sports channel 24 hours a day

Live football matches, rugby and other sports to be shown on the on-demand service.

Live sports will be streamed on STV after the broadcaster signed a deal with Premier Sports.

Free-to-air channel FreeSports will be streamed through the STV Player 24 hours a day.

FreeSports shows ten live football matches a week from the US, Portugal and Italy, as well as rugby, ice hockey, motorsports, boxing, wrestling, pool, cycling and equestrian.

Peter Reilly, STV's commercial director, said: "This partnership will provide our viewers on STV Player with access to 24-hour sports coverage.

"In addition to the wide range of original and archive content already available, FreeSports will further strengthen the STV Player as Scotland's content destination of choice."

Premier Sports holds the television rights to the Scottish Cup, Serie A in Italy and Pro 14 rugby.

Richard Sweeney, chief executive officer at Premier Sports, said: "We are thrilled to partner with STV as we look to continue growth across our three channels with ever increasing sports content.

"The addition of FreeSports to the STV Player is a welcome boost for fans of the channel and will be a huge hit with users of the STV Player."

