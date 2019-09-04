Crimes on elderly 'should be treated as harsh as child abuse'

A charity has urged law makers to treat crimes against elderly people as harshly as child abuse.

Crimes against older people should be as socially unacceptable as child or animal abuse, and treated as such in law, a charity has urged.

Action on Elder Abuse Scotland has called for the Scottish Government to introduce specific sentencing for criminals who have targeted older people.

The charity says Scotland should legislate for "stronger legal deterrents" against abuse of vulnerable, elderly people.

Ahead of the Action on Elder Abuse Scotland's annual conference, which is due to feature a keynote speech by Community Safety Minister Ash Denham, the charity has argued that the government should adopt recommendations made by Lord Bracadale's report last year.

Lord Bracadale's suggestions would make offences motivated by the victim's vulnerability a statutory aggravating factor, as well as offenders being convicted of a hate crime if deliberately targeting elderly people.

Action on Elder Abuse Scotland estimates that approximately 100,000 older people suffer some form of abuse each year, but say that "only a tiny fraction reach the attention of the police and the courts" due to the complexity of the cases.

Lord Bracadale also recommended that "age hostility" should be a hate crime where it could be shown an offender was motivated by hostility based on a person's age. Lesley Carcary, the charity's director, argued that many victims of "horrific crimes" are suffering in silence.

Ms Carcary said: "Many are terrified of what might happen if they do speak up, and when they do, they fear they won't be believed, even by their own family.

"Crimes against children and even animals rightly disgust us all - and often receive the strongest of punishments - but with abuse of older people, it's a very different story.

"We need to change attitudes so that elder abuse is seen as completely socially unacceptable too - and stronger legal deterrents have a big role to play.

"We need a criminal justice system which takes proper account of the devastating impact crime and abuse has on older people.

"Scotland has the opportunity to lead the UK by becoming the first nation to make abuse of vulnerable people a statutory aggravating offence in law.

"We appreciate the attention given to this issue by the Justice Secretary already and want to see progress continuing through to real change."