  • STV
  • MySTV

Oil and gas industry sets out plans to reduce emissions

STV

It has also been warned that a no-deal Brexit could cost the industry £500m a year.

Offshore: Plans to try and reduce emissions.
Offshore: Plans to try and reduce emissions.

Offshore oil and gas representatives have set out plans to try and reduce emissions as part of Scotland's net-zero carbon target, while warning that a no-deal Brexit could cost the industry £500m a year.

Reacting to Scotland's target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, representative body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has laid out a blueprint of the future of the industry and how it plans to reduce emissions from the production of oil and gas.

Oil and gas extracted offshore currently accounts for approximately 45% of the UK's energy use, 1.2% of GDP, and the offshore production creates approximately 3% of the country's greenhouse emissions, according to the report.

OGUK highlights five areas it claims action is needed from both the Government and the industry to continue to supply oil and gas and contribute to the economy while helping towards the net-zero target.

It cites "developing and commercialising low carbon technologies, including carbon capture usage and storage" as a key area in reducing emissions as part of the national strategy.

OGUK argues that it is "taking action to ensure that the UK Continental Shelf becomes a net-zero basin by 2050, by addressing the carbon footprint of its production operations" and set out a desire to develop and commercialise technology that could help reduce carbon emissions.

OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie claimed the industry has a "credible plan for the future" and said it was uniquely positioned to help the UK meet its net-zero ambitions and energy needs.

Ms Michie said: "Roadmap 2035 offers a blueprint for how we can continue to meet much of the UK's oil and gas needs from domestic resources, progressively reduce associated production emissions and develop economy-wide decarbonisation technologies."

The oil and gas industry's blueprint also states that warmer temperatures from climate change "have reduced gas requirements for domestic heating" and is part of the 14% drop in demand over the last two decades.

In a section addressing Brexit and the "prospect of no-deal becoming more likely", the OGUK said that outcome "is not in the best interests of this industry, or the wider economy".

"It is estimated that reverting to World Trade Organisation rules may cause the cost of trade for the oil and gas industry to increase by around £500m per year," the report said, while even "minimal tariffs" agreed in a deal with the EU could still cost the industry £100m annually," the report adds, calling for as little friction as possible between EU and UK trade.

Responding to the report, the UK Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Roadmap 2035 shows how seriously the UK's oil and gas sector is taking its mission to decarbonise and support the transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

"The highly skilled offshore energy sector will be integral to the UK's energy transition, developing solutions to support the sector's significant contribution to our economy."

However, the plan has been described as "overt lobbying" by the Scottish Greens because it proposes maximum extraction of fossil fuels.

The party's energy spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: "The sector says it recognises the need to change, but this overt lobbying argues that maximum extraction of fossil fuels is compatible with tackling the climate emergency. The industry is putting its own interests ahead of our survival.

"Indeed, production in the North Sea has gone up this year, since the First Minister declared a climate emergency. It has gone up 20% since 2014.

"In this plan, the industry has actually committed to keeping production above one million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

"The science cannot be any clearer on this. Fossil fuels must be left in the ground. We already have far more fossil fuel in existing reserves than we can afford to burn."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.