  • STV
  • MySTV

ScotRail to review events strategy after festival chaos

STV

Commuters experienced overcrowding, delays and cancellations at Edinburgh Waverley last month.

Chaos: Passengers were left stranded.
Chaos: Passengers were left stranded. Lynda Sirel/Hugh Lawson

ScotRail is reviewing how it plans for major events after passengers faced travel chaos during the final weekend of the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe.

Commuters experienced overcrowding, delays and cancellations at Edinburgh Waverley on Saturday, August 24.

Police were called to remove passengers from the trains after fights broke out as tensions rose.

Passenger Sami Campbell, who was travelling from Haymarket to Falkirk, told STV News at the time she witnessed a man being pushed out of a carriage, almost falling onto the tracks.

She described the scenes as a "living nightmare".

The disruption also came on the day a Scotland v France rugby match took place at Murrayfield Stadium in the city.

The temporary closure of one of Waverley or Haymarket stations is an option being considered by the rail operator.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, ScotRail boss Alex Hynes told MSPs the review would impact not just the train network but also events management across Edinburgh.

He suggested it was not "wise" for an international rugby match to have been scheduled to take place on the busiest festival weekend.

Mr Hynes said: "We took many people into Edinburgh and clearly the numbers of people who wanted to travel back at the same time created some pressure on the system.

"We had three circumstances where passengers actually pulled the passenger alarm, which meant that trains were brought to a stand, and clearly in an event which caused that much customer pain, we've done what we call an Incident Learning Review.

"Once we've finalised that review, I will be publishing the learnings of that.

"The learnings won't just affect the railway, the learnings will also affect major event management in the city of Edinburgh because these events are getting bigger and bigger."

He added: "I'm not sure it is wise for us to host rugby at Murrayfield at the same time as the busiest Edinburgh Festival weekend, and that's a conversation I've already started to have with Scottish Rugby.

"So it's clear to me we're going to have to manage this risk in a different way.

"I'm disappointed that happened on the Saturday night because the rest of the festival plan worked perfectly."

'I'm not sure it is wise for us to host rugby at Murrayfield at the same time as the busiest Edinburgh Festival weekend, and that's a conversation I've already started to have with Scottish Rugby.'
ScotRail boss Alex Hynes

Mr Hynes said ScotRail is now considering steps to adapt its operations around major events, including suggestions to bring in quota controls or closing either Waverley or Haymarket station to better manage the number of passengers.

"Our objective is we get better and better at managing those major events," Mr Hynes said.

"Our ability to cope with those major events will ease in the future because the rolling stock fleet continues to grow so we're able to provide more capacity and more seats for our customers.

"We operate a walk-up railway and that presents some logistical challenges and so one of the things we need to think about is do we actually put quota controls in on those very, very busy days?

"Is it wise to keep Haymarket and Waverley station open at the same time?

"These are all things that we're thinking about because the Edinburgh Festival is only going to get bigger so we might need to adapt our operation accordingly."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.