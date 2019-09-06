  • STV
Met Office announce list of storm names for 2019/20

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Met Office received thousands of suggestions from the public earlier this year.

Destruction left by Storm Ali in 2018.
Destruction left by Storm Ali in 2018. Dumfries & Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team

A new list of storm names for 2019/20 have been revealed.

The Met Office and Met Éireann, along with new partner KNMI, announced the names on Friday.

The name our storm campaign, which has helped raise raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather in Britain and Ireland before it hits, was first introduced by the Met Office and Met Éireann (the meteorological service in the Republic of Ireland) in 2015.

Last year's storm names included Ali, Bronagh, Callum, Idris, Peggy, Ross and Saoirse.

Now in its fifth year, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), the Dutch national weather forecasting service has also joined.

Earlier this summer thousands of suggestions were received from the public after asking people to send in ideas for future storm names.

The final list has been compiled from these suggestions, choosing some of the more popular names along with names that reflect the three nations diversity.

The full storm list for 2019/20 is as follows.

A - Atiyah

B - Brendan

C - Ciara [pron. Keera]

D - Dennis

E - Ellen

F - Francis

G - Gerda

H - Hugh

I - Iris

J - Jan [pron. Yan]

K - Kitty

L - Liam

M - Maura

N - Noah

O - Olivia

P - Piet

R - Róisín [pron. Rosheen]

S - Samir [pron. Sameer]

T - Tara

V - Vince

W - Willow

The Director General at Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) Gerard van der Steenhoven said: "We are looking forward to working closely with the UK Met Office and Met Éireann. Storms are not confined to national borders, so it makes sense to give common names to such extreme weather events."

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, said: "We are delighted to enter our fifth year of the storm naming collaboration between Met Éireann and the Met Office, and also to welcome KNMI into the West storm naming group.

"This initiative has been an undoubted success in raising awareness of the threat and impact of severe weather across the UK and Ireland."

Derrick Ryall, Associate Director of Public Weather Service at the Met Office said: "We were delighted with the public response to our call for names earlier this year and are really pleased storm naming has been embraced by press, media and public to better communicate the potential impacts of severe weather so people are better prepared, when it matters."

List of storm names for 2019/20.
List of storm names for 2019/20. Met Office

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.