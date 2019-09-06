  • STV
Oxygen masks for animals given to every fire station

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Kits will help firefighters provide emergency care for pets suffering from smoke inhalation.

Oxygen masks for animals are to be given to every fire station in Scotland.

Firefighters have always worked to resuscitate animals suffering from severe smoke inhalation - including adapting standard oxygen therapy kits used to treat people.

But crews are to now be given unique oxygen therapy kits especially for animals.

The kits, welcomed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have been delivered by charity charity Smokey Paws to more than 270 fire stations across Scotland.

They are designed to fit an animal's nose and allow enhanced oxygen flow and can provide emergency care for ponies, calves and even reptiles as well as cats and dogs.

Smokey Paws founder Brian Lockyer said: "When we discovered UK fire and rescue services did not carry lifesaving pet oxygen masks, we imported a set of oxygen masks from the USA and donated them to our local fire service.

"As word spread of our donation, more and more people came forward with offers to donate money to buy more pet oxygen masks for their local stations, to give their pets the best chance of survival in a house fire or road traffic accident.

"This was the start of Smokey Paws and our mission of equipping every fire engine in the UK with pet oxygen masks. 

"Three years on we are proud to have helped supply 2900 sets but there are still over 900 fire engines in the UK without a Smokey Paws kit."

Senior officer Paul Devlin added: "The number one priority for firefighters is to save all life and we have seen on too many occasions the huge impact the loss of a beloved pet can have.

"Lynn and Brian identified a gap in the equipment carried on our appliances and introduced this fantastic initiative designed to assist firefighters to deliver the best outcomes for pets and livestock injured or overcome by smoke.

"In November 2015, there was a single Scottish community fire station in possession of one of these kits.

"Three years on it is mind blowing to see first-hand the generosity of so many people and businesses in Scotland who have committed to nominate stations and then purchase kits for distribution to our front-line crews.

"I am aware the kit has been used at incidents ranging from house fires to water rescues to administer lifesaving oxygen therapy and resuscitation. Without the specially designed masks the outcomes could have been very different.

"The SFRS owes a huge thank you to Brian and Lynn for bringing Smokey Paws to the UK fire services."

