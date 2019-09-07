Tourism secretary reveals multimillion-pound boost

Fiona Hyslop said Holyrood is committed to working with the sector during uncertainty.

Tourism: A key industry for Scotland. © STV

Multimillion-pound plans to boost the country's "crucial" tourism industry have been announced by the Scottish Government.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said Holyrood is committed to working with the sector to support it through this "uncertain time".

She announced plans to invest a further £1m in forest tourism in the south of Scotland by 2021, supporting work to establish Scotland as an adventure tourism destination and to encourage sustainable tourism.

The Scottish Government has also pledged an additional £3m in 2020-21 to continue the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund to enhance the experience for visitors to rural and island tourist sites, which will take its total investment to £9m over three years.

Other plans include creating a free open public Wi-Fi system at 10 sites on the North Coast 500 route and funding the restoration of Lossiemouth East Beach Footbridge to allow safe access to the beach.

Ms Hyslop said: "Our tourism industry is of crucial importance to the Scottish economy.

"We are committed to working with the sector to support them through this uncertain time and ensure that they can continue to offer high-quality experiences for visitors while minimising the impact on the environment and the lives of those who live here all year round.

"People choose to visit Scotland for our culture, heritage, scenery and world-class attractions, and we should always seek to diversify that offer.

"That is why we have been working with the industry to place Scotland as a top destination for adventure tourism and those seeking forest trails."

She added: "We will also increase efforts to spread the benefits of tourism across all of Scotland, and ensure communities from Lossiemouth to Luss can reap the rewards of people looking to enjoy our wonderful country."

