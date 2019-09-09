  • STV
Funeral expenses fund to be launched later this month

STV

The Scottish Government says more money will be available to families through the new scheme.

Funeral: A new fund is to be launched.
A new fund to help bereaved families on low incomes with funeral expenses will be administered by Social Security Scotland from later this month.

The Scottish Government says there will be more money available to grieving families through the funeral support payments scheme.

Funeral support payments will be launched on September 16 by Social Security Scotland, replacing the Department for Work and Pensions' funeral expense payment.

Applicants, who have to have had the closest relationship to the deceased, must already be on some form of benefits such as universal credit, income support or disability allowance.

Although Social Security Scotland is not yet able to offer face-to-face appointments for applicants, people can apply by post, on the phone or online.

The three elements of the payment are for burial or cremation costs, a flat rate for expenses such as funeral director fees and coffins, in addition to certain transport costs.

While the benefit was run by the DWP, the average funeral expense payment was £1372 in the last financial year.

The general flat-rate element of the benefit is expected to be #700 for most applicants, Scotland's Social Security Secretary has said, while committing to increase this in line with inflation, "something the UK Government have not done since 2003".

Shirley Anne-Somerville added: "Coping with the death of a loved one is one of the most tragic events any of us can face. At that difficult time, it's even harder when there's extra stress finding the money to pay for a funeral.

"Our new funeral support payment has been designed and tested with members of the public and stakeholders including funeral directors and welfare advisers to ensure the end product is one we can be proud of.

"The new support will reach far more people struggling with funeral costs and is backed by around £2m additional funding.

"This is a demand-led benefit and forecasts are that we will invest more than #6 million in support in the first full year of operation.

"As with the best start grant, we will encourage people to apply and get this financial support."

A key difference from the DWP's implementation of the benefit is that the Scottish Government has said it will not seek to prove that there is a closer member of the family if someone else who is eligible for the payment can show they are paying for the funeral.

The Scottish Government claims this will increase the number of funeral support payments by 2000 annually - a 40% rise, taking the total number to 5600 per year in Scotland.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.