British Airways flights to be cancelled over pay strikes

British Airways flights are to be cancelled due to staff strikes over pay.

Airports including Glasgow and Edinburgh will be affected by the action from the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) on Monday and Tuesday.

BA warned passengers if they have a flight booked on or around those dates, it is likely they will not be able to travel as planned.

Downing Street urged both sides in the dispute to "get round the table and sort this out".

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: "Nobody should have their travel plans disrupted or their holidays ruined.

"The unions and BA need to get round the table and sort this out. The public would expect nothing less."

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: "We have offered to get back round the table and have been refused.

"The gap between what we're asking for and BA is just £5m - much less than the £40m it will cost per day of strike action.

"Rooms are available at Acas today and Balpa is willing to talk - where is BA?

"Since they've offered, perhaps Downing Street or the Secretary of State for Transport could assist in calling both sides for talks - Balpa would be there."

BA said it has emailed customers travelling on impacted flights next week, but urged people to check their flight status.

Another strike is planned for September 27.

BA said it will contact customers in the next few weeks if their flight is affected.

A company spokesman added: "We remain ready and willing to return to talks with Balpa."