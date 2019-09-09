What is Police Scotland's Grab Bag and what should you pack?

A tweet from the police encouraged members of the public to 'be prepared' for an emergency.

Grab Bag: Public warned to create bag for emergencies.

Police Scotland have encouraged members of the public to 'be prepared' for an emergency by packing a so-called Grab Bag.

As part of September's Preparedness Month, emergency services across the UK shared the #30Days30WaysUK and #BePrepared hashtags along with advice on how to pack the bags.

On Sunday, the police tweeted out a graphic of a rucksack filled with essential items, adding that "emergencies can happen at any time".

"September is preparedness month. Emergencies can happen at any time and it's recommended to have a #GrabBag ready containing essential items including medication, copies of important documents, food/water, torch, radio and other personal items #30Days30WaysUK #BePrepared"

What is in a Grab Bag?

According to Police Scotland, items that should be packed in a bag in case of emergencies include a first aid kit, torch, batteries, a whistle and an emergency plan.

The tweet also suggested that people pack copies of important documents, medication, food and water as well as seasonal clothing.

What has been the response?

Since tweeting about the Grab Bag on Sunday morning, Police Scotland have been accused of scaremongering by Twitter users, with one adding that the cryptic nature of the tweet could lead to 'mass panic'.

Another Twitter user questioned what kind of emergency Police were anticipating.

However, one person said having an emergency plan was a good idea.

I have one incase of Fire.

Or flooding.

Or a gas leak

Or a power/water cut.

Or the fireworks factory explodes again

Or they find a ww2 bomb nearby... again.



Having an emergency plan incase of you know an emergency is a sensible thing.

Why are people freaking out? — John Prior (@GeekyEnglishman) September 8, 2019

Police Scotland have been approached for comment on the Grab Bag initiative.

