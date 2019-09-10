News Stand: Stokes banned from contacting ex, Pay as you stroll

Catch up on today's front page news from across Scotland.

News Stand: 10/09/2019.

Daily Record: Keep him away from me.

The Herald: Will the last MP to leave please turn the lights out.

The National: Driver told he can't put Saltire on taxi.

The Guardian: Johnson told to hand over secret no-deal Brexit plans.

Edinburgh Evening News: Pay as you stroll.

The P&J: Joy for pupils as FM reveals cash boost for schools.

