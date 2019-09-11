Majority of parents 'prefer apprenticeships over university'

The Bank of Scotland research, in partnership with YouGov, found 36% favour on-the-job training.

Study: The Bank of Scotland conducted the research in partnership with YouGov. Pixabay

A majority of Scots parents believe apprenticeships are more valuable for career prospects than a university education, according to a survey.

The Bank of Scotland research, conducted in partnership with YouGov, found 36% favour on-the-job training and 33% think higher education is a good idea.

However, respondents aged between 18 and 24 are more optimistic about university, with 47% saying they believe it is a good option despite the costs.

Only 19% believe on-the-job training would provide better career prospects.

Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said: "While a university education has traditionally been seen as a gateway into the world of work, and remains popular, alternative career paths such as apprenticeships and training can be as effective and are growing fast - and don't come with the hefty price tag.

"For those about to embark on further studies, it's important to be open with family about money, as having trusted support and guidance really helps, particularly when it comes to managing tight student budgets."

The study found 38% of those going to university will rely on a student loan, just under a third expect to use savings, and only 7% will use a bank loan or overdraft.

More than a third of students - 38% - plan to work part-time while studying to help meet their educational costs.

Views about further education differ across the generations, with just 6% of over-55s thinking university is a financially viable option.

That generation is also the most likely to believe that on-the-job training provides better career prospects for young people, at 38%.

