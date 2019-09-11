  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Government ready to take over troubled ScotRail

STV

The current franchise could be terminated if it fails to deliver on its remedial plan.

ScotRail: The company has been told to improve.
ScotRail: The company has been told to improve. Lynda Sirel/Hugh Lawson

The Scottish Government has put plans in place to run the railways as an "operator of last resort" if ScotRail's performance fails to improve, the transport secretary has confirmed.

Michael Matheson said the current Abellio ScotRail franchise could be terminated if it fails to deliver on the remedial plan it was issued with earlier this year.

He said ministers had "ongoing plans in place" in case the Scottish Government needs to step in.

Mr Matheson said: "We have ongoing plans for putting in place the provision for operator of last resort, we've got various contracts with consultants and agencies who would support us in delivering that if that was necessary.

"We have arrangements and contracts in place that if we had to employ an operator of last resort we would be in a position to be able to do so."

'We have arrangements and contracts in place that if we had to employ an operator of last resort we would be in a position to be able to do so.'
Michael Matheson

In February, ministers handed ScotRail its second improvement notice in less than two months after passenger satisfaction plunged to its lowest level in 15 years.

Mr Matheson told MSPs on Holyrood's Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee the rail operator was making "good progress in a range of different provisions that were set out in the remedial plan".

But he cautioned: "Some of the benefits that will come from the remedial plan will take longer to be delivered, purely because of the complexity of these issues.

"The recruitment of an extra 55 drivers is not something they can do overnight, it takes time for them to go through the recruitment process, the training process and to get route knowledge."

He stressed the "consequences of failing to deliver on the remedial plan and to get out of breach is very serious for the franchise plan holder".

The transport secretary said this could result in ministers terminating the franchise "which would allow us to employ operator of last resort".

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1434357-scotrail-admits-customers-deserve-better-in-apology/ | default

Mr Matheson was giving evidence to MSPs a week after ScotRail boss Alex Hynes told the committee a review planning for major events was taking place after passengers faced significant disruption to services at Edinburgh Waverley last month.

He said the disruption experienced by passengers then was "completely unacceptable" as the rail service was "overwhelmed by the demand that was placed on it".

The minister added: "We need to look at what lessons can be learned from the events that particular evening."

Hundreds of passengers were crushed while fights broke out amid chaos on train services to and from Edinburgh last month.

Rail users travelling from Waverley and Haymarket were left stranded due to the dangerous overcrowding.

Scotland played France at Murrayfield and it was the last weekend of the Edinburgh festivals, causing services to be busier than normal.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.