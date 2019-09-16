Take a peak: Breathtaking images of Scotland's mountains
Photographers across the country have shared their top shots in our latest photo challenge.
Scotland is home to some of the most stunning mountain ranges in the world.
From the deep valleys at Glen Coe to the towering height of Ben Nevis, these natural wonders are a stunning subject for any photographer to capture.
We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends from the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.
Each month, a new theme is issued and for September we asked you to share your favourite images of where mountains meet the sky.
Over the last few weeks, dozens of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.
We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvmountains.
Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.
Blackmount by Simon Boyle
Ben Nevis by Bob Dick
Flowers at Glen Coe by Neil Verner
Incoming storm by Nicki Armour
Loch Etive by John Dyer
Buachaille Etive Mor by Frank Ewe
Where the mountain meets the Skye by Nicolas Valentin
Loch Duich by Iain Sinclair
Glencoe by Scottish Views
Dramatic skies over the Black Mount by Andy Dyce
August challenge
