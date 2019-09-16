Take a peak: Breathtaking images of Scotland's mountains

Photographers across the country have shared their top shots in our latest photo challenge.

Mountains: Photographers share their stunning images. Nicki Armour

Scotland is home to some of the most stunning mountain ranges in the world.

From the deep valleys at Glen Coe to the towering height of Ben Nevis, these natural wonders are a stunning subject for any photographer to capture.

We've relaunched our monthly photo challenge in partnership with our long-standing friends from the Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group.

Each month, a new theme is issued and for September we asked you to share your favourite images of where mountains meet the sky.

Over the last few weeks, dozens of striking images have been sent in from keen outdoor adventurers all over the country and it has been an incredibly difficult job to choose which ones to include in our final round-up.

We sadly cannot include them all, but please do check out all the spectacular submissions on the group page under the hashtag #stvmountains.

Take a look at some of the amazing scenes these photographers have managed to capture.

Blackmount by Simon Boyle

A starry sky overlooks the freezing Argyll mountain range. Simon Boyle

Ben Nevis by Bob Dick

A serene scene at Ben Nevis. Bob Dick

Flowers at Glen Coe by Neil Verner

A pop of colour brightens Glen Coe. Neil Verner

Incoming storm by Nicki Armour‎

A storm descends over a dramatic sea. Nicki Armour‎

Loch Etive by John Dyer

The mountain ranges spotted from a new perspective. John Dyer

Buachaille Etive Mor by Frank Ewe

A stag is spotted wandering through the snow. Frank Ewe

Where the mountain meets the Skye by Nicolas Valentin‎

A stunning and calm scene at the Isle of Skye. Nicolas Valentin‎

Loch Duich by Iain Sinclair

A rainbow falls over Loch Duich. Iain Sinclair

Glencoe by Scottish Views

The dramatic sky overlooks Glencoe. Scottish Views

Dramatic skies over the Black Mount by Andy Dyce

A dramatic scene as spotted from the A82. Andy Dyce

August challenge

