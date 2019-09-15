Councils urged to improve engagement with travellers

Councils are being issued with guidance aimed at improving the quality of life for gypsy travellers.

Councils are being issued with new guidance aimed at improving the quality of life for the traveller community.

An updated version of the local housing strategy guidance, issued by the Scottish Government, requires local authorities to increase levels of engagement with the travelling community so their needs can be addressed.

As part of efforts to tackle inequality and child poverty, as well as improve educational attainment, councils will have to report on what support services are currently available - and how any gaps in provision will be met.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: "We are determined to work closely with the gypsy/traveller community and to hear from them so we can better meet their needs, and improve the quality of life for members of the community.

"Having access to good quality accommodation helps to create communities, tackle the attainment gap, improve life opportunities and regenerate the places we live.

"Developing an effective local housing strategy supports authorities to make a difference locally and to monitor progress against national and local priorities and targets."

The guidance also includes new requirements to increase the supply of wheelchair accessible housing across Scotland.