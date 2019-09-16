Review into senior phase of Scottish education announced

The independent review aims to ensure that pupils have the best opportunities.

Education: Independent review will be held. © STV

An independent review of the senior phase of Scottish education will be carried out to ensure that pupils have the best opportunities, the Scottish Government has announced.

It comes after a report published by the Scottish Parliament's Education Committee made a number of recommendations following an inquiry into the number of subjects available to pupils at secondary school level and called for a review.

The inquiry also considered particular concerns raised about a narrowing of subject choice for pupils in S4. In the report, it is suggested there has been "confusion and inadequate support" from Education Scotland and SQA following the implementation of the Curriculum for Excellence in 2010.

As part of its recommendations, the committee said the Scottish Government should commission an independent review of the senior phase of Scottish education (between S4-S6) to find out how the concerns it raises can be addressed.

Announcing the review, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "Curriculum for Excellence gives children and young people the skills and knowledge to achieve their ambitions.

"It is a broad framework that allows for local flexibility to best meet the needs of all young people, such as providing the most appropriate range of course options throughout the senior phase. There are clear roles and responsibilities in relation to this, as was clear from the evidence of Education Directors to the Committee.

"Learners can now choose from the widest range of qualifications ever and what matters is outcomes - and last year a record proportion of pupils went on to positive destinations such as work, training or further study.

"Following a strong set of exam results, we must continue to ensure teachers can provide the most appropriate senior phase for their learners. We will commission an independent review of the senior phase to help us better understand how the curriculum is being implemented in schools and identify any areas for improvement.

"The scope will be agreed with our local authority partners, Education Scotland, the Scottish Qualifications Authority and the national Curriculum and Assessment Board, which includes representatives from all parts of the education system."

The independent review will look at how Curriculum for Excellence is being implemented for young people in S4-S6 to identify any improvements that could be made.

In the report the committee also called for clarity around who is responsible for curricular structure in Scotland.

During the committee's consideration, it also heard evidence that the changes to the structure have had an impact on the number of pupils taking languages and Stem subjects, leading to concerns about the future of these subjects in Scotland's schools.

Committee convener Clare Adamson MSP said: "The breadth of learning available to our pupils is rightly one of the cornerstones of Scottish education.

"But our committee found the lack of clear leadership from Education Scotland and SQA around the curriculum structure has resulted in some narrowing of subject choice.

"This was compounded by a lack of awareness from these bodies, who are charged with supporting Scottish education, about the extent of the problem and their role in leading change.

"These organisations need to take responsibility so that our education system does not let down Scotland's young people."

